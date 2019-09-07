Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $221.75. 22,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,634. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

