StrongHands Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $614,538.00 and $744.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,079,945,083,984 coins and its circulating supply is 9,319,713,910,529 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Coindeal and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

