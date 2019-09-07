Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives $36.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Store Capital stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. 1,430,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 56,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 320,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 494,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 93,568 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

