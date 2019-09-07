Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) a $116.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $113.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

