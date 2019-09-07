Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) a $116.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.13.
Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $113.55.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 543.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.