Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $264.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 598,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Sterling Construction by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 539,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

