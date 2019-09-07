Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 459,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,180 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. 1,236,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,611. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.