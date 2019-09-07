Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives $24.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

