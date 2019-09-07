Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSG. BidaskClub raised Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 571,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,400. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.54. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,478 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,249,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after acquiring an additional 139,495 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

