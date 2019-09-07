Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of below 10% for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. Starbucks also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.53.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
