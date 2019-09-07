Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of below 10% for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. Starbucks also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.80-2.82 EPS.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

