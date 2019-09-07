Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,742. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

