Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 35,976 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $65,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $95.74. 2,488,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,169. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $961,596.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.