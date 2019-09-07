Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) traded up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.67, 435,991 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 941,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $50,911,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $15,353,000. SQN Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.4% in the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 817,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 218,182 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 380.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

