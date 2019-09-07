SportyCo Market Cap Hits $37,936.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. SportyCo has a total market cap of $37,936.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00215596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.01261487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00086478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000396 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.