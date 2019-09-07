Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $927.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.04153198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

