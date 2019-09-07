Sparkpoint Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $277,097.00 and $100,829.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,409,752,254 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

