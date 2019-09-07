Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,841 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 56.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
