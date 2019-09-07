Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,667 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,406,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $59.68. 4,676,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 100,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $5,440,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,760,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,992 shares of company stock valued at $38,945,972. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

