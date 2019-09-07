South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Purchases $14,560.00 in Stock

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Director Kyle R. Wargo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $14,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,013,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $6,504,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,159,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,491,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,168,000. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on South Plains Financial in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

