SophiaTX Price Reaches $0.0021 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a market cap of $707,450.00 and $110,906.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.04216970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,006,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,530,823 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.