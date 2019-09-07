Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 380 at FinnCap

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) had its price objective lowered by FinnCap from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 323.96. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The company has a market cap of $125.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

