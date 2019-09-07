Soma Market Cap Achieves $654,293.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Soma has traded up 80.2% against the US dollar. Soma has a total market cap of $654,293.00 and approximately $1.76 million worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001853 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00148242 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,458.39 or 1.00911827 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003492 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002652 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soma is soma.co

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

