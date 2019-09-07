SolarCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.46 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $712.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00658760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,790,853 coins and its circulating supply is 55,613,524 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.