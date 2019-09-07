SnapCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,916.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $452,145.00 and $41,916.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.04 or 0.04153198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SnapCoin is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io

SnapCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

