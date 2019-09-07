Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smart Metering Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 776.25 ($10.14).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $511.64 million and a PE ratio of 116.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Smart Metering Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 437 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 676 ($8.83).

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.