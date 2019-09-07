Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $46,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $45,795.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WORK traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,812,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth $118,808,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp set a $44.00 price objective on Slack and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

