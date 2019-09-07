Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.74 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00004598 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Iquant, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $580,332.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00214061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.01278607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00087071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016855 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Iquant, Binance, C2CX and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

