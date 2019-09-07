Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $525,000 Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viacom by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viacom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viacom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,260,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIA shares. TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viacom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Viacom stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

