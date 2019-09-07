Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 42,800 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 38.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Snap by 16.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 185,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 482.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $23,336,755.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,859,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 165,454 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,481,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,729,278 shares of company stock worth $96,229,935.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 28,955,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,812,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

