Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southside Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $5,399,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $5,202,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth $1,752,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

