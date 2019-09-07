Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $358,000 Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 340.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. 520,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,834. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

