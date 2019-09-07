Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires Shares of 12,900 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after purchasing an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 656,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78,062 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 71,058 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 403,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William George III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,980. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. 213,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

