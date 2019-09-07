Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 41101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Predator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.