Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director John W. Alden Sells 2,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLGN remained flat at $$29.76 during trading hours on Friday. 243,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

