Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.91-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.00-6.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.91-3.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NYSE:SIG opened at $14.04 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,039.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

