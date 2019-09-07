Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $145.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 255,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

