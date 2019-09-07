Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $117.47. 322,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.73. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

