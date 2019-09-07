ShipChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $141.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

