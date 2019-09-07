Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $546.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $430.00 to $546.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $600.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $525.40.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.74. 324,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $539.64. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,290,000 after purchasing an additional 51,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after purchasing an additional 70,460 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

