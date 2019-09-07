Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) PT Set at $2.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) received a $2.00 price target from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 1,373,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,858. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.89.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 81,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

