SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.03

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $2.44. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 1,334 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 99.88% and a negative net margin of 60.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

