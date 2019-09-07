SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. 289,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,667. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

