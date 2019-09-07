SCRL (SCRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.47 Million

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. SCRL has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About SCRL

SCRL’s launch date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

