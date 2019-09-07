Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Science Applications International stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Science Applications International has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

