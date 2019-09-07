Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,865 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

