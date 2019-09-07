Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 304,808 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 304,808 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 832.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 95,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $3.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $706.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.41.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.