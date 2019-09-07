Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SRRK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 60,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,667. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $316.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,269,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

