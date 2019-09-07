Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SSL has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie cut Sasol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sasol from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sasol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NYSE SSL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $46,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

