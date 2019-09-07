Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,931,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,580,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,445,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,046,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 991,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,581,000 after purchasing an additional 688,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $107.62. 388,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,992. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

