Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,255,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 2,004,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 1,257,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,114,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,742,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 235,388 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,421,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 640,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $37.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

