Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $365,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AT&T by 36.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 14.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,703,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

